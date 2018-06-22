Half of Brits have never redecorated

Study finds

New research has revealed that redecorating has gone out of style in favour of regular mini makeovers. Almost half (46 per cent) of those surveyed have never redecorated! While only 25 per cent had redecorated at least once in the last decade. More than half (59 per cent) said they redecorate less in recent years in favour of smaller retouches instead.

More than a third (35 per cent) of those surveyed by The House & Garden Festival, which returns to London Olympia this Wednesday, said they refresh elements of their décor every one to two years and 80 per cent prefer a simpler seasonal spruce up. More than half (51 per cent) are now updating their homeware items and accessories at least annually. While two thirds have noticed that family and friends are also opting for re-furnishings or slight décor updates rather than entire renovations.

The living room was affirmed as the heart of home style with 71 per cent of those surveyed saying this is the room they care about most when it came to redecoration. Next up was the kitchen (14 per cent), the main bedroom (6 per cent) and the least important room that lay undecorated for years on end was the guest bedroom (1 per cent). The research also found that spring is the season most home owners spruce up their interiors with 45 per cent saying this was the time of year they refresh their design, followed by summer (27 per cent), winter (20 per cent) and finally autumn (6 per cent) where people choose to take time out to relax!

Emma Hooton, Associate of the British Institute of Interior Design says: “It’s easier than you think to give your interior a quick refresh without needing to carry out major works. There are so many fabulous patterned or textured wallpapers out there that can totally change the way a space feels or lovely bold paint colours to add character. Accessories are a great way of adding layers of interest, simply by stacking books and grouping ceramics together, throwing in some fun cushions, gorgeous candles and adding big leafy plants around the room, you can update your interior instantly”.