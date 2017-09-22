First Look: Old meets new in this north London development

Take a look

The first homes have been released for sale at north London’s highly anticipated, development, Adolphus Place.

First homes released for sale in Adolphus Place

Adolphus Place is positioned in a handsome Victorian end of terrace building

New images reveal what the development will look like - and for once, it’s not a high-rise tower!

Portico, the leading estate agents in north London, have released a highly anticipated selection of one, two and three bedroom homes, with prices starting from £500.000. The homes at Adolphus Place will be complete in January 2018.

Ed Lugg, Manager of Portico’s Highbury branch, said: “London is increasingly becoming a city of high-rise living - but this new development offers something a little different. Rising developer, Life Less Ordinary, has positioned Adolphus Place in a handsome Victorian end of terrace building, among the large Victorian villas of Adolphus Road in Finsbury Park. All materials have been carefully selected, from the London stock bricks to the sash windows, in keeping with the local aesthetic.

Residents of Adolphus Place will be able to enjoy contemporary interior design, their own landscaped garden, fantastic amenities on their doorstep, and Zone 2 transport links, meaning that central London is at their fingertips.”

Featuring contemporary and stylish interiors, including bespoke kitchens with integrated Siemens appliances, Farrow & Ball paint colours throughout, and engineered wood flooring, Adolphus Place offers the very best of modern living. The bathrooms offer luxury Hansgrohe taps and showers and underfloor heating.

Each apartment has its own landscaped garden in addition to a 10 year CRL building warranty.

With Finsbury Park Tube station only a 10 minute walk away, Adolphus Place benefit from great connectivity, and 24-hour weekend access on the Night Tube. Finsbury is also home to a rich mix of shops, bars and restaurants.

Ed Lugg, Portico Highbury Manager, said: “We’re seeing a large number of buyers turn away from the more expensive enclaves of London - like central Islington - in favour of cheaper yet well-connected postcodes like Finsbury Park. It’s just a couple of stops from King’s Cross, so ideal for commuters too.”

For further information please contact PorticoLondon estate agents on 0207 099 4000, Highbury@potico.comor visit https://www.portico.com/blog/vendor-advice/adolphus-place,-new-development-in-finsbury-park.