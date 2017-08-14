Embassy lets boost landlord confidence in key London post codes

A new emerging lettings trend revealed…

Specialising in lettings only and with offices in Sloane Square and Fulham Broadway, Draker Lettings reports a recent surge of activity from international embassy personnel being relocated to central London.

Director of lettings, Jack Stone said: “It is encouraging for Draker to see a wide range of nationalities relocating to London, with several embassies allocating staff to their London offices. The rent levels have varied from £550 - £2,300 per week in prime Central London locations, such as St James’s, Chelsea and Belgravia.”

The searches have come from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and Germany and all have now agreed short and long term tenancies ranging from one bedroom apartments, to family homes.

Jack Stone concludes: “These rentals have reinforced landlord confidence in London, safe in the knowledge that it continues to be recognised as a major global city and an important business hub.”

Currently available to rent at £825/week is this fully furnished one bedroom apartment in the heart of South Kensington