Eight up and coming areas to buy property in London in 2018

Check these out

Looking to buy property in London in 2018? Whether you know what side of London you’d like to be on or if you’re looking to invest, Portico have research the market and come up with their recommended up and coming areas of London.

Acton

If you’re looking to the West, Acton may be a fantastic option for you, that’s cheaper than neighbour Chiswick. Acton benefits from having a quieter, more relaxed close-knit community feel, but with great transport links to get into Central London. With great parks and schools and plenty going on around the area, this is perfect for families looking for an affordable but homely area.

Average flat price: £451,217

Check out this gorgeous one bedroom flat in Acton.

Blackhorse Road

One stop before Walthamstow, Blackhorse Road is a great area to buy this year. A great area for young professionals and families, there are plenty of trendy breweries and cafes popping up, good primary schools and great transport links into Central London via the Victoria Line, Overground and train links.

Average terrace house price: £566,812

Explore this two bedroom house up in Walthamstow now.

Peckham Rye

Peckham Rye is the ideal middle ground between quirky, bustling Brixton and the refined, village-feel of Dulwich, but at a reasonable price. In a great location for transportation but all of the personality and great local amenities and attractions of South London, this is an attractive area that’s up and coming.

Average property price: £537,024

Have a wander around this one bedroom flat in Peckham Rye.

Forest Gate

A short walk from Stratford’s town centre is Forest Gate. Currently only 15 minutes from Liverpool Street on a direct train, Forest Gate will also benefit from Crossrail stopping here too, which will definitely help the area grow in popularity. With all the benefits of the shops, eateries and nightlife of Stratford on it’s doorstep, Forest Gate’s own community has also grown in the last year with new pubs and cafes opening up around the area.

Average flat price: £304,057

Fancy taking on this four bedroom home in Forest Gate?

Shepherd’s Bush

If you’re working in Central, South or West London, Shepherd’s Bush is a great area to locate yourself. A thriving area, home of Westfields and many new businesses moving into the area, Shepherd’s Bush is well-connected and offers a relaxed way of life. There’s plenty of pubs to explore along the river and it’s a great location to get out of London easily if you need to travel the UK often.

Average flat price: £518,773

Explore this one bedroom flat on offer in Shepherd’s Bush.

Leyton

Over in East London, Leyton is a great place to buy right now. Just below Walthamstow, the area is next for regeneration, with plenty of gastro-pubs and cafes slowly popping up but house prices still reasonable. You’ve got the Central Line straight into Central London and you’re only a short distance from Stratford, giving you a convenient location but with a proper East End atmosphere.

Average flat price: £346,556

Looking for a one bedroom flat in Leyton? This may be just the property for you.

Stockwell

Sat just above Clapham, Stockwell is a great area to buy property. Cheaper than neighbours Clapham and Brixton, you still have the benefits of their high streets, bars, restaurants and parks within walking distance, but you’re closer to Central London. With both the Victoria Line and the Northern Line on offer, this is a great area to snatch up a property now.

Average flat price: £514,379

Wander around this one bedroom flat in Stockwell now.

Battersea

Battersea is a great place to buy property, being closer to ever-popular Clapham than you realise. This location grants it the advantages of good transportation links, plenty of green spaces and great bars and eateries nearby in Clapham, whilst having plenty of new property developments in the area to pick from and the tranquil setting of the Thames riverside and a village-feel.

Average flat price: £817,186

Fancy a one bedroom flat in Battersea, less than half a mile’s walk to Clapham Junction? This may be the one for you.