David Wilson Homes: Moving house many times makes people happier

According to a new survey

New findings from David Wilson Homes have revealed that people get happier with every home move.

The survey of more than 5,000 homeowners revealed that while 77 per cent of first time homeowners are satisfied with where they live, the percentage gradually rises for second steppers (81 per cent), and reaches 89 per cent for those living in their fifth home.

The survey also revealed a similar trend in relation to age: 73 per cent of homeowners aged 18-24 consider themselves satisfied, compared to 91 per cent of those aged 65+.

A David Wilson Homes spokesperson said: “We decided to conduct this research to gain a better understanding of the UK homeowner.

“Interestingly, we found that satisfaction levels increase as people move home, over 20 per cent between first to fifth time home owners, and this could be due to many reasons.

“From first-time buyers who have little experience of buying a home, to fifth-time buyers who are more experienced and know exactly what they want without having to compromise, we’re happy to see that we’re generally a nation of happy homeowners, whatever stage we’re at.”