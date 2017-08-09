Cogress raises £4.5m in equity for luxury Chalk Farm development

Find out more…

Cogress, the open equity investment firm for property, secured £4.5m of equity for a mixed-use development in Chalk Farm.

The latest development acquires a 27,360 sq. ft. site at 4-8a Haverstock Hill & 45-47 Crogsland Road to build part of a four and part five-storey building, with 11,367 sq. ft. of commercial space, and 19 flats. The development is Cogress’ fifth partnership with prestigious luxury home builder, Bellis Homes, and is expected to last 27 months.

The one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be highly desired by buyers given the property’s proximity to the iconic views of Primrose Hill and vibrant hub in Camden Market. The development is directly opposite Chalk Farm Station offering quick and direct access to central London. With a target GDV of £24.65m, this project will contribute to the renewed vitality of this famous London area.

With its pioneering proposition that offers access to multi-million-pound property investment opportunities usually reserved for large investors, Cogress enables its network of more than 4,000 qualified investors to become involved in the project with a minimum investment of £20,000.

Tal Orly, Founder & CEO of Cogress UK, said: “2017 has been a great year for Cogress, as we’ve now invested in more than 40 projects in the UK with a gross development value of over £800m.

“The success in equity raised underlines the confidence our investors have in us to find exciting investment opportunities. As well, it’s great to be working with Bellis Homes again, who have such a strong track record in delivering upmarket developments in London’s most sought-after locations.”