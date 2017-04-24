British homebuyers take longer choosing a sofa than deciding on a house

New research shows

A new survey has found that British homebuyers will take more time choosing a sofa than deciding on what house to buy.

The average person looking for a home only takes 27 minutes to make a decision on buying a place to live after walking through the door, 24 per cent knew a home was for them in just 10 minutes or less.

This can be compared with 88 minutes when buying a sofa.

As well as this the survey from property firm Zoopla also found that people take twice as long when buying a home appliance as they do when choosing a home.

Buyers in the East of England spend the most time to make a decision on a property purchase, this is closely followed by those from the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

People from the East Midlands are the fastest at buying a home, they only take 26 minutes to decide.

Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla said: “The process of buying a home is a hugely emotive one and whilst a quick decision can help secure a property in a fast-moving market, it’s essential to keep a strong head and do as much research online and with your local agent to help build knowledge prior to viewings and making an offer.”