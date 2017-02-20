Bovis Homes sees fall in profit due to poor customer service

20 February 2017 | By Chloé Western

Bovis Homes has seen a fall in its profit due to poor customer service.

The company has put £7m aside to help compensate customers who were sold unfinished houses which had plumbing and electrical faults.

To help tackle the issue Bovis is introducing a series of new measures to help improve customer service.

The company saw a three per cent fall in pre-tax profits for last year to £154.7m.

Despite this, revenue was up by 11 per cent to £1.1bn, the number of homes completed rose by one per cent to 3,977.

Interim chief executive Earl Sibley, said: “Our customer service standards have been declining for some time and combined with the delays to production towards the year end, we have entered 2017 with a high level of customer service issues,”

He added, “Our customer service proposition has failed to ensure that all of our customers receive the expected high standard of care,”

