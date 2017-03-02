Best places to live in the UK revealed

None of the UK’s best postcodes to live in are in London, according to a new study

A study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), which analysed the work-life balance of residents, found that a town called Bebington in Wirral is the best area to live in the area.

The research was based on factors including the quality of schools, access to green spaces, employment prospects, working hours, affordable housing and average commuting times.

Steve Rooney, head of Royal Mail’s Address Management Unit, said: “Royal Mail delivers to nearly 30 million addresses across the UK, connecting communities and businesses.

“This new report builds on the study that we commissioned two years ago and provides unique insight into the most desirable places to live and work, through the lens of the postcode.”

Top postcodes in the UK