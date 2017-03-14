Are you looking to get on the property ladder?

Take a look at this

According to figures from the end of 2016, the east of London is the best place to go if you’re a first-time buyer looking to get onto the property ladder.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a home, then look no further than The First Time Buyer Home Show in Stratford, E15. It will be held on Saturday 25 March from 10am until 4pm.

At the event first-time buyers will be able to learn a whole host of things, such as free mortgage advice, legal advice, you will also get to learn about popular schemes such as Shared Ownership and Help to Buy.

Buyers will also be able to look at properties and free financial advice will be made available.

The event is free to attend and the headline sponsor is East Thames, this is a Stratford based housing association which deliver shared ownership options in east London and Essex.

Lynda Clark, managing director of First Time Buyer Group, said: “This spring we have decided to host the First Time Buyer Home Show in Stratford. This part of London is a massive draw for aspirational homebuyers looking to benefit from better value for money, yet enjoy the ever-increasing benefits of the ongoing regeneration in this part of town.”

“Furthermore, whilst it may be cheaper to buy in Stratford and other parts of East London, the area demonstrates strong house price growth and the Home Show could provide the perfect opportunity for anyone who is looking for a way to benefit from buying in this part of London.”