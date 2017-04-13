Amazon Property sees sales over £50m in first eight weeks of 2017

These properties come with huge price tags

The London estate owner and developer, Amazon Property managed to rake in over £50m in the first eight weeks of 2017 due to sales in its ultra prime residential property in their flagship The Park Crescent development and wider West End portfolio.

The luxury apartments can be found in Regent’s Park, Mayfair, St James’s and Bayswater.

Amazon Property has said the properties that have been sold are from its ultra prime sector of the marketplace where the price tag of some places sits at £5m to £10m.

Since the beginning of 2017 65 per cent of these sales have been UK domestic and European purchases.

The leftover 35 per cent of sales were from Dollar based international buyers from the Middle East, North America and Asia.

Amazon Property have also revealed that those purchasing are either couples or families in their mid 30s to mid 50s, these people are working in the private equity, corporate and media sectors.

Charles Gourgey, CEO at Amazon Property said: “The Prime London residential market has bounced back significantly since the start of 2017 and we have witnessed a rise in both enquiries and sales. Buyers have been attracted by the exceptional quality of the locations and developments within our West End portfolio and the fact that they are buying turn-key homes which they can move into immediately.”

