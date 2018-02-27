East London dominates new homes sales in 2017

According to new research

Eastern postcodes are leading the sale of new homes in the capital, according to new research by Dexters and Stirling Ackroyd New Homes – released alongside the announcement of a partnership between the two companies.

According to the research, analysing data for residential homes sold in Greater London in 2017, approaching half of new homes sold across the entire capital, 44 per cent of new homes sales in 2017 were in the East and North-East central area of London (postcodes starting E, EC, SE and N).

In particular, just those homes within ‘E’ postcodes made up 22 per cent of new homes sales.

Area Total new homes sales in 2017* Proportion of all new homes sales in 2017 North & East central London 9,700 44% Rest of London 12,300 56% GREATER LONDON 22,000 100%

Dexters, the leading independent Estate Agency in the capital, is launching a new partnership with Stirling Ackroyd New Homes, covering East London.

Andrew Bridges, Managing Director of Stirling Ackroyd New Homes, comments:“This partnership will boost both companies, because it taps into the fundamentals of the capital’s property market. London needs a new wave of development for jobs, regeneration and growth – just as Londoners need support to find their perfect home.

“In particular, London is shifting its centre of gravity eastwards. Growth for the entire capital is increasingly boosted by developers supplying much-needed new homes in places where there is greatest demand. Working with Dexters, we will be able to combine our long-standing expertise in these exciting sub-markets with the largest independent sales force and network of property experts in London.”

Andy Shepherd, CEO of Dexters, adds, “New homes are a critical ingredient for London’s future success and are a vital part of our strategy as a business. To match accelerating demand from both buyers and prospective tenants, a healthy supply of new properties entering the market is fundamental.

“This partnership will give our customers access to an even greater choice of properties and locations by adding to our existing new homes sales portfolio. For developers, our partnership provides the reassurance of reaching virtually all potential buyers and tenants in London. We currently have over 50,000 applicants registered looking for a property across London, for whom we arrange up to 45,000 viewing appointments a month.”