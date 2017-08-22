Rebrand to Portico driving force in Forest Gate

Since rebranding to Portico in May, the office on Woodgrange Road has more than doubled number of valuations

Portico has drawn many new customers to its office in Forest Gate over the last few months but it seems that the newly refurbished Portico office on Woodgrange Road proved too tempting to one particular driver this weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a car travelling at high speed, crashed through the glass frontage and burst into flames, causing extensive damage to the entire building.

Portico, known for its distinctive branding, has grown rapidly over the past few years and is now one of the largest estate agents in London having recently acquired east London agent Spencers.

The Forest Gate team will now temporarily operate from the nearby Leyton and Ilford offices. Clients and potential tenants and buyers will be able to contact the team at 020 8555 5666. Rash Cheema, who has been working at the office since it opened 18 years ago, will be available as usual for clients and prospective landlords or sellers.

Mark Lawrinson, Regional Director, Portico.com, said: “We’d like to reassure the people of Forest Gate that none of our staff were injured during this unfortunate accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. We will continue with business as usual, with phones diverted and there will be no change in service to our landlords and sellers.”