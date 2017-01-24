Portico launches Airbnb property management service

Would you try out the new service?

Portico London estate agents has launched a new Airbnb property management service which handles 24/7 check ins, guest communication and vetting, and laundry services.

The new service goes by the name of Portico Host, it’s a rental management service for Airbnb hosts.

Portico Host is run by a management team who ensure all customers have a fantastic day, they provide hotel standard linen as well as replying to all questions and queries.

The team also ensure that clients receive the maximum potential income through a price management system which adjusts any prices based on competitive trends, seasons and special events.

Robert Nichols, managing director of Portico estate said: “If you have a vacant property, you’re a landlord and find yourself with a gap between tenancies, or you’re away a lot and your home is often unoccupied, listing your property on Airbnb can be a fantastic money maker; unfortunately, most people don’t have the time or the know-how to make it successful.”

“That’s why we’ve launched Portico Host - a premium management service that provides a range of host services such as cleaning, 24-hour check-in, laundry, guest communication and vetting, as well as ensuring the property generates the maximum possible rent.”