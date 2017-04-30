Peabody’s Merchants Walk: Giving luxury zone 2 living at affordable prices

First time buyer?

Peabody’s award-winning development, Merchants Walk, offers first time buyers an affordable option to get on the property ladder without having to compromise on location. The Zone 2 development in Bow comprises a collection of 79 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments for private sale.

The development provides young professionals with the chance to live close to the City and Canary Wharf, with prices remaining competitive in comparison to other Zone 2 locations. For a one bedroom apartment, buyers are offered 486sq ft, including a private balcony, available from £375,000. Merchants Walk is ideally located in Bow, just three miles away from central London. Buyers can expect to pay double for a similar sized property in other popular Zone 2 locations such as, Shoreditch or Islington.1

Sales and Marketing Director at Peabody, Sarah Butler, said: “At Merchants Walk, we are proud to offer first time buyers the opportunity to indulge in spacious apartments that you’d struggle to find elsewhere in Zone 2 at the same price point. Every aspect of the development incorporates luxury, from the landscaped courtyards to the sleek, modern finish of each apartment. In a vibrant location like Bow, residents can enjoy being close to central London without breaking the bank.”

Situated within the Olympic regeneration zone of Bow, which has seen significant investment in the past few years, Merchants Walk is in the heart of an exciting new community.

Residents can enjoy a range of bars, restaurants and shops in nearby Westfield Stratford City. The mall experience incorporates high street names, urban labels, and haute couture boutiques, along with more than 100 eateries serving dozens of international cuisines, a 17-screen digital cinema, bowling alley and even a casino.

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park offers an alternative day out with parklands, waterways, playgrounds and cafes to explore. Just 5 minutes to Stratford on the DLR or a leisurely 12-minute cycle, your new home at Merchants Walk is perfectly positioned to enjoy the unique local attractions. These include three new iconic venues, The London Stadium, the London Aquatics Centre and the striking ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture.

Located adjacent to Devons Road DLR, Merchants Walk is just a short commute into the City. Residents can reach Stratford and Canary Wharf stations in 5 and 7 minutes, respectively by tube, and central locations, such as Liverpool Street and King’s Cross stations, are under 30 minutes away at 17 minutes and 28 minutes, respectively.

Each apartment at Merchants Walk offers spacious living, carefully designed layouts and stylish interiors, offering the perfect setting for those looking to entertain guests. Kitchens are stylishly finished to create a seamless layout with handleless units, silestone quartz worktops and integrated Bosch appliances. Residents can enjoy a view of the London skyline from their private balcony, the ideal backdrop for a relaxing evening. Bedrooms are completed with highly refined finishes and feature luxurious rich pile carpets and built-in mirrored wardrobes.

Prices at Merchants Walk start from £375,000 for a one bedroom apartment, and for a two bed prices start at £ 475,000. Using London Help to Buy, a buyer only requires a 5% deposit of £18,750 to buy a one bedroom apartment priced at £375,000. Buyers can register their interest by calling 020 3369 8670 or visiting www.merchantswalk.co.uk.