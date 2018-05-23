London property prices slow to lowest in nine years

According to latest ONS statistics

Average house prices in the UK have increased by 4.2% in the year to March 2018 according to the latest UK House Price Index from the ONS. This remains unchanged from February.

House prices in England showed the highest increase with the average price now £241,000. Scotland saw the highest average price increase of 6.7% with the average price now £146,000.

Although London continues to be the region with the highest average house price at £472,000, prices have decreased by 0.7% over the year. This is the lowest annual growth in London since September 2009, when it was negative 3.2%.