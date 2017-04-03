Living in London wins ‘Best Lettings Agent 2017’ in the Propertywire Awards

Woah

Living in London is thrilled to announce it has been awarded the title of ‘Best Lettings Agent 2017’ at the first ever annual Propertywire Awards. The winners were announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Friday 24th March, hosted at the M by Montcalm Hotel in Shoreditch.

After being successfully nominated and shortlisted, Living in London was awarded the accolade after receiving a whopping 68 votes. Branch Manager Elizabeth Miller and Marketing Manager Stephanie Rady proudly accepted the award at the event.

“As an independent agency that aims to exceed expectations, we’re truly delighted to have been recognised for our service,” exclaims Elizabeth Miller, Branch Manager at Living in London. “We’d like to thank our loyal clients for their ongoing business and support, and we look forward to creating new relationships in and around SE16 in 2017.”

In its first year, the 2017 Propertywire Awards celebrates the very best property companies and the talented individuals behind them that have helped keep the market moving over the past 12 months. With a number of special guest presenters, a champagne reception and networking, the event was truly one for the books.

Stephanie Rady, Marketing Manager at Living in London said: “This year is our 15th Anniversary so the award has come at the perfect time. After recently expanding to a second office at Marine Wharf for our Property Management, Marketing and Accounts teams, it’s fantastic to know that our ‘Customer Service Hub’ has made a positive impact on our clients. 2017 will be a year for improving internal processes, expanding our brand awareness and seeking new ways to support our clients. We look forward to entering more awards in the future.”

Living in London was recently voted ‘Best Independent Letting Agent in London’ and ‘Estate Agent of the Year’ in the BUILD Real Estate and Property Awards, and ‘Best Estate Agent in SE16’ for the second year in a row at the allAgents 2016 Customer Experience Awards. Its property consultants also managed to clinch the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for top agents in SE16 at the allAgents 2016 People Awards.