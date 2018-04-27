Inside a billionaire's $23m mansion

Amazon boss is renovating his DC mansion with an additional $12m

We all know that Jeff Bezos is at present the richest man in the world with a stunning net worth of $125.7bn.

But did you know his mega plans of renovating his DC mansion? In 2016, Bezos had paid a whooping $23m for a former Textile Museum in Kalorama, Washington DC.

The 27,000-square-feet mansion was said to be the biggest in the city. But this did not stop the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner from dropping an additional $12m last year to renovate the property.

According to the floor plans, requested from the Washington zoning office and published The Washingtonian, the renovated mansion will combine two historic buildings called the Pope and the Woodwill. It will have 25 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, five living rooms, five staircases, three kitchens, two libraries, two workout rooms, two elevators, a walk-in wine room, a whiskey cellar and a huge ballroom for parties.

According to The Washingtonian, the four-storey Pope house will be the Bezos family’s living quarters, with the Wood house reserved as the socialising hub for Bezos and his wife MacKenzie.

According to reports, this is the fifth home estate Bezos has bought. He also owns property in Washington state, Texas, California and Manhattan.