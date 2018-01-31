Hull named Britain’s flood hotspot

Here’s why

As Britain prepares for a series of storms to hit, new analysis of over one million home insurance quotes from the last 12 months by MoneySuperMarket, the UK’s leading price comparison website, reveals the areas that have been most impacted by flooding in the last year.

Residents in Hull are most likely to posess a property that has previously flooded, with 7.6 per cent of all properties affected by water damage at some point in their lifetime, followed by 3.1 per cent of properties in Carlisle and 2.1 per cent of properties in Lancaster.

Hull was named Britain’s flooding hotspot largely as a result of the heavy rainfall that damaged over 7,000 homes in June 2007. The analysis revealed that 22.7 per cent of properties in the west of the city have previously flooded, followed by 6.2 per cent of homes in the north.

Areas affected least by water damage include Luton, Dartford and Crewe, where only 0.1 per cent of all properties have previously flooded.

According to MoneySuperMarket data, the average claim for a property affected by water damage in 2017 was £4,000, while the average cost to fully rebuild a property that has been severly impacted by flooding was £180,000.

Region % of properties that have previously flooded Median property price Hull 7.60% £150,000 Carlisle 3.10% £175,000 Lancaster 2.10% £186,000 Llandudno 1.90% £180,000 Worcester 1.70% £250,000 Gloucester 1.70% £275,000 Oxford 1.60% £365,000 Exeter 1.50% £267,000 Hereford 1.50% £247,500 Perth 1.30% £200,000

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, commented: “Accurate weather forecasts and improved communications via social media mean we’ve usually got a good idea where and when a storm will hit, which gives households in at-risk areas time to prepare. However, while immediate defensive measures can prove invaluable, it’s also important to look at long-term trends and make sure your property is adapted to withstand storms and other extremes of weather. It’s much cheaper to install flood defences than it is to repair the damage water can cause.

“Avoiding having to claim on your home insurance will help keep a lid on your premiums and put you in line for cheaper cover when you shop around at renewal - which you should always do, no matter where you live.

“If you live in an area prone to flooding, there are steps you can take to ensure that any losses are kept to a minimum and that you find the right choice for you.”