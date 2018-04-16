How to solve the housing crisis

Take a look

A majority of businesses say that building new homes on poor quality, disused or derelict green belt land (67 per cent) would be effective in helping to address London’s housing needsaccording to a major new research published today

The new survey of more than 500 businesses in the capital by ComRes (on behalf of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry) found the high level of support among both small and large businesses.

The polling also showed a similar level of support from businesses in inner London (67 per cent) and outer London (64 per cent).

Last December LCCI launched its Brown for Blue report calling on the Mayor of London to use utilise ‘brownspace’ within the Metropolitan Green Belt in London to support housing for London’s emergency services workers – so they can actually live within the capital they serve.

Looking towards the review of the London Plan, LCCI commissioned an extensive mapping of ‘brownspace’ throughout those parts off London within the Metropolitan Green Belt and identified derelict and underdeveloped land equivalent to 500 football pitches with the potential for around 20,000 homes.

Chief Executive of LCCI, Colin Stanbridge said: “We all need to accept that the Green Belt is not all lush rolling fields, but there are areas where the land it is derelict or disused

“Business people are being realistic about what needs to be done.

“A lack of affordable housing is consistently one of the biggest barriers to recruitment and retention. We have to look at some of the measures that might not seem easy or popular at first and take some brave and bold steps before the housing crisis does real damage to the economy.”