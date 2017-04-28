How to be a property millionaire in 2017

One not to miss

Marco Robinson will share with you his revolutionary tools for financial freedom. You will learn how to buy property without putting money down and learn how to buy more with asset-backed cryptocurrency.

Robinsons conducts global workshops and bootcamps under the Wealth Revolution Group which he founded.

He is also no stranger to the public speaking and motivational talk circuit and has made countless appearances in a number of radio and television networks in the United Kingdom and the pages of renowned publications such as Forbes and Bloomberg.

Robinson also owns a number of businesses operating under his global franchise NAKED. They include companies in the travel, food and beverage, property, cosmetics and entertainment sector.

They are part of the New Rich List which is an accelerator programme for startups companies and based on his patented cryptocurrency, NAKED dollars (NKD$).

The cryptocurrency is based on the blockchain technology. NKD$ will enable loyal consumers to save money on their usual spending habits. It will also earn them rewards on every purchase from companies under the New Rich List umbrella.

Robinson has recently completed filming “My Great Property Giveaway” with Channel 4 in the (prime time 30 Million viewers) and spent 12 weeks searching for the most deserving people of a brand new home.

This show is the most important documentary on affordable housing ever produced and televised.

This is Robinson’s greatest success though, him being able to give houses away for ‘free’ to the underprivileged and persecuted another chance at living a well and full life.

Date: Saturday 6 May from 9:30am-5:00pm

Venue: America Square Conference Centre, EC3N 2LB

