Harrods launch in-store luxury property service

Showcasing international luxury property developments

Further to the success of Emaar’s strategic ‘pop-up’ series in the Harrods store, Harrods Estates is to launch an in-store property service dedicated to international luxury property developments. For the first three months, commencing January 2018 the new service will showcase Andermatt Swiss Alps, the largest new resort development in Switzerland, by Orascom and new Palm Jumeriah and Downtown Dubai developments by boutique developer Omniyat, all of which have already secured their space within the Luxury Property Showcase.

Harrods Rewards customers come from across the globe and make the department store a base from which to introduce the latest innovations, product launches and now some of the most exclusive and coveted luxury properties in the world. In fact 64 per cent of Harrods’ trade is generated by a “jet-setting” client base, who visit the store an average of 19 times a year, from across the globe, including Middle East and North Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and the USA, amongst others.

Andermatt Swiss Alps, developed by Orascom one of the world’s leading lifestyle and destination creators, which is known for its work in creating communities not just developments, will be utilising the new department, managed by the expert team from Harrods Estates, to promote its luxury residential property offering.

Omniyat, Dubai’s signature developer will be bringing three iconic Dubai schemes to the store; Langham Place Residences Downtown Dubai are part of the legendary ‘The Langham’ heritage, dating back to 1865; The Opus, which is the creation of the late, great Dame Zaha Hadid and lastly; One Palm Jumeirah, a scenic masterpiece and one of Dubai’s most desired residences.

Simon Barry, Head of New Developments, Harrods Estates said;

“We are thrilled, following the success of the Emaar showcase, to be opening Harrods Luxury Property Showcase with Harrods Media, and furthermore, pleased to have two such established and respected developers; Andermatt Swiss Alps and Omniyat, to launch the new service. We have a successful proven track record with Harrods Media in the launch and ongoing sale of luxury developments: the combination of our experience and knowledge of luxury properties, products and services mean we are uniquely placed to work with developers on projects based in both the UK and overseas.”

“Harrods Luxury Property will bring key aspects of each development within easy and convenient access of many interested and potential buyers. The Harrods and Harrods Estates client bases are truly international and previous events have worked well, delivering both sales during the event and enquires.”

Andermatt Swiss Alps is an unprecedented new ski resort being built amongst some of Switzerland’s best ski terrain and is nestled close to the Italian border in the St Gotthard Massif mountain range, within easy reach of Zurich’s international airport. Situated in the centre of the new resort is one of Europe’s best hotels, the award winning The Chedi Andermatt, which includes The Chedi Residences, a collection of ultra-luxe branded one and two bedroom residences and penthouses.

Russell Collins, Head of Sales, Andermatt Swiss Alps said:

“Andermatt is one of the greatest places for skiing with a brilliant selection of mountains. Switzerland is also a safe haven for investments”

On completion, the project will comprise some 500 apartments in 42 buildings, 28 chalets, convention facilities, a swimming pool and an 18-hole golf course. It will also comprise six 4-star and 5-star hotels.