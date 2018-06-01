Five places to invest in London right now

Check these out

The property market in London has changed massively over the last few years and it’s hard to know where you should be buying property if you’re looking for that next buy-to-let that’s not only got good yields but is going to give you a good profit in the future.

Now more than ever landlords are looking to be savvy with their property purchases, so Portico have done the research to pull together five areas of London you should be looking to invest, to get the best prices and the best yields.

1. Camden – 3.8%

This hotspot offers the best of both worlds – a vibrant and bustling market and plenty of restaurants, bars and venues on one hand, and the peace and serenity of Regent’s Park and the Regent’s Canal on the other. Being a popular student spot and having a high 73% occupancy rate on Airbnb (according to AirDNA), you’ll never struggle to let a property here so buying is a great option.

2. Forest Gate – 4.7%

Sat just outside Stratford, Forest Gate offers a relaxed and peaceful community in which to live, with easy transport links from Stratford and all of the entertainment and amenities you’d need in nearby Westfields. With the addition of Crossrail from 2019, house prices are sure to rise here too, so it’s a great investment property.

3. Bloomsbury - 4%

Just a stone’s throw from Tottenham Court Road, Bloomsbury is the perfect spot for the many students who reside around here, and also for the visitors who flock to London from all over the world. Bloomsbury offers proximity to Central London attractions, parks and tourist spots and high yields, in an area where property is only going to go up in value.

4. Acton Central – 4%

West London offers much in the way of traditional Victorian terrace homes, a great community feel and great proximity into Central London, but also to the business hub growing at Shepherd’s Bush. Close to Shepherd’s Bush Westfields, everything you need is nearby, and with Crossrail opening here in 2019, access to Gatwick Airport and into Central London will be significantly quicker too. This will only increase the area’s popularity to renters.

5. Walthamstow – 4.6%

An ever-popular area of East London, Walthamstow is an affordable but sought-after town, with many perks to offer its residents. With the 24 hour Victoria Line station and a bustling town centre, everything you need is nearby. If you need more, Stratford Westfield’s is only a short distance away. In the coming years, the popularity of the area, and the prices, will rise, so now is a great time to buy here.

Explore the Portico Yield Map to see the differences around London and see what properties Portico have in these locations on their website now.