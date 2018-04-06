First digital mortgage signed by borrower for house in London

Here’s what you need to know

Coventry Building Society and Enact Conveyancing lodge the first digitally signed mortgage for a house in Rotherhithe, London.

Today, the first digital mortgage deed was entered into the Land Register. Part of the ‘Sign your mortgage deed’ service, HM Land Registry is building for a future without the need for a witness to watch as the homeowner applies an ink signature to a paper mortgage deed, saving time and providing a more secure service to homeowners, lenders and conveyancers.

The registration forms part of HM Land Registry’s plans to transform the conveyancing market through quicker and simpler digital services and improved use of technology, making transactions instantaneous where possible and simplifying the homebuying process. The registration of the deed follows months of collaboration and testing with Coventry Building Society and Enact Conveyancing and uses GOV.UK Verify to enable borrowers to securely verify their identity before digitally signing their mortgage deed online.

HM Land Registry Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar Graham Farrant said: “By working with partners in the industry, we have secured a simpler and faster service for the benefit of home owners. We are looking forward to rolling this out nationally and will be working with more conveyancers and lenders to do so.”

Peter Frost, Chief Operating Officer at Coventry Building Society said: “We’re delighted to have worked with HM Land Registry and Enact Conveyancingon thisindustry leading initiative to speed up property transactions. Initial feedback has been very positive, with customers finding the process simple, quick and secure. Although this initiative has started with re-mortgages we’re excited about the potential for it to be extended to purchases in the future.”