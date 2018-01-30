FCA urges action on interest-only mortgages

Here’s why

People with interest-only mortgages are being urged to contact their lender after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found that many have still not talked to their lender about their repayment options.

Nearly one in five mortgage customers have an interest-only mortgage and the FCA is concerned that shortfalls in repayment plans could lead to people losing their homes.

As part of its thematic review into the fair treatment of existing interest-only mortgage customers the FCA found that, although mortgage lenders are writing to customers prior to their mortgage maturing, engagement rates with firms are low.

The FCA review covered 10 lenders who represent around 60 per cent of the interest-only residential mortgage market and looked at how lenders are treating these customers to help ensure their mortgages are repaid at maturity.

Jonathan Davidson, Executive Director of Supervision – Retail & Authorisations, said:

“Since 2013 good progress has been made in reducing the number of people with interest-only mortgages. However, we are very concerned that a significant number of interest-only customers may not be able to repay the capital at the end of the mortgage and be at risk of losing their homes.”

“We know that many customers remain reluctant to contact their lender to discuss their interest-only mortgage for a variety of reasons. We are very clear that people should talk to their lender as early as possible as this will give them more options when it comes to the next steps they can take.”