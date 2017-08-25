Fancy yourself a bit of a property guru?

If you complete the quiz with a score of 80% or higher you will be put into a prize draw. One lucky person will then win a £100 John Lewis voucher and the opportunity to sell their house for free - potentially saving tens of thousands of pounds in estate agent fees!

Portico will select a winner at random on Monday 4th September. View the T&Cs.

Good luck!

Click here to do the Portico quiz!