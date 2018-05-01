Did this mega-billionaire just buy a $1.25m Hyde Park mansion?

Rumour mills are abuzz

Bill Gates may have just bought a whooping five-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot mansion near the Hyde Park campus of University of Chicago for $1.25m.

According to reports, the house is more than a century old and has been completely rebuilt. It has a kitchen with quartz countertops, built-in Viking appliances and custom cabinets, a breakfast area off the kitchen, two 260-square-foot brick terraces and a new brick garage, among other attractions.

Rumour mills are abuzz that Bill Gates’ son is due to enroll at the University of Chicago in the fall. If that is true, then the second wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $90bn, may have taken the pad near his son’s campus.

The Microsoft founder and his wife have reportedly bought this house through through a land trust. Attorney Christopher Carletti, who frequently represents the Gates family, is listed on the property’s deed as the trustee for the trust that purchased the home. Carletti, however, declined to confirm this to media.

