Construction output falls by 3.4% in April

Representing the biggest fall seen since August 2012

The latest report from the ONS shows construction output fell by £1.35 billion (3.4%) in the three-month on three-month time series in April 2018, stemming from falls in all but one sector. The most notable decline came from infrastructure new work, which fell sharply in the three months to April 2018, decreasing by £379 million.

Elsewhere, other notable falls in output came from total housing repair and maintenance, and private housing new work, which fell by £230 million and £189 million respectively. A survey undertaken in March identified adverse weather as the main contributing factor.

In contrast, the relatively small and volatile private industrial sector provided the only positive contribution to growth in the three months to April 2018, increasing by £29 million.

Following consecutive periods of month-on-month growth in the final two months of 2017, construction output reached a record high. Construction output peaked in December 2017, reaching a level that was 30.3% higher than the lowest point of the last five years, April 2013. Despite three consecutive periods of month-on-month decline at the beginning of 2018, construction output did bounce back slightly in April 2018 and as a result construction remains 23.4% above its lowest point in April 2013.

Key highlights: