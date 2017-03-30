“World's tallest” skyscraper to hang from asteroid

What do you think of this design?

An architecture firm has unveiled plans on suspending the “world’s tallest” skyscraper from an asteroid.

The building would be known as Analemma Tower and would be hung using reinforced cables from a comet 31,068 miles above the planet’s surface.

The design has been created by Clouds Architecture Office, this is the same firm behind plans for a house on Mars and Cloud City.

The proposals suggest that the building would be constructed in Dubai, this is due to the country being able to build skyscrapers at a fraction of the cost than in the US.

The tower would have all sorts of sections, the point closest to the Earth would be dedicated to entertainment, shopping and dining. Further up would be office space, middle compartments would be used for gardens and residential space.

The designers have plans to use space-based solar panels, water would be obtained from clouds and rainwater.

The company believes capturing and redirecting an asteroid will soon be a realistic concept.

Nasa is currently planning a mission to capture an asteroid and place it into a stable orbit around the moon.

