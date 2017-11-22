What you need to know about Google’s new London HQ

Khan visits Google campus

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan joined Ruth Porat, Google CFO, and Ronan Harris, UK MD of Google for the ground-breaking of the new Google King’s Cross office yesterday.

The new building, designed by Heatherwick Studio and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), along with the Google’s current building at 6 Pancras Square and an additional third building, will create a Google campus with the potential to house 7,000 Google employees. The building is being developed from the ground up and will contribute to the Knowledge Quarter and King’s Cross’s growing knowledge-based economy.

The Mayor of London, who ‘broke ground’ on the site, said: “Google’s expansion at Kings Cross is great news for London and further cements the capital’s reputation as one of the world’s leading technology hubs. It is another clear sign that London is Open and remains entrepreneurial, international, and full of creativity and possibility.”

Ruth Porat, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Alphabet and Google, said:“We’re pleased to welcome the Mayor of London to the site of our future campus in London. The UK is a great home for Google as we continue to create high-skilled jobs, build fantastic new products, and provide digital skills training across the country. We’re proud of our investment here and work hard to ensure Google can act as growth engine for businesses and individuals to thrive.”