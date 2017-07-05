Unnamed buyer snaps up City building for more than £92m

Big deal announced

BNP Paribas REIM Germany has sold the freehold interest in Pinners Hall, 105-108 Old Broad Street, London EC2 to an Asian investor for a price ahead of the quote price of £92,500,000. CBRE, the global real estate consultant, advised BNP Paribas REIM Germany on the sale.

The 109,500 sq ft building provides seven storeys of modern office accommodation and the property is multi-let to four tenants including Deutsche Bank AG and the British Bankers Enterprises Ltd.

The building is prominently located in the heart of the City core close to Liverpool Street station and iconic landmarks including the Bank of England.

Stephen Pearson, Head of City Investment, CBRE comments: “This purchase is yet another example of the continued demand from overseas investors for prime London real estate, particularly from Asia. The capital remains one of the world’s most pre-eminent destinations, despite short-term political uncertainties and is at the forefront of on-going investment strategies.”