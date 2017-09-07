Topland Group submit £100m planning application to Brent Council

Here’s what they’re planning

Cole Waterhouse and the Topland Group have submitted a full planning application to Brent Council for their £100m student accommodation campus scheme near Wembley Stadium. Plans for the Wembley Park Campus scheme were unveiled earlier this month and include a combination of purpose built student accommodation as well as academic and outdoor space all ideally positioned within the heart of the Wembley Park Regeneration area.

Andre James, head of residential investment at Colliers International who are advising Cole Waterhouse on the funding of the Wembley Arena Campus, said: “This is an exciting milestone in the development of the project where we anticipate achieving planning before the end of the year and plan to be on site during the first quarter of 2018.”

Edward Matthews, from the Topland Group, added: “Topland are pleased to be backing another entrepreneurial team and investing in this exciting new project in Wembley. With significant private cash reserves ready to deploy, Topland are extremely well placed to finance these value-add developments. We look forward to working with the team at Cole Waterhouse who have a strong pipeline of similar schemes.”

Damian Flood, Cole Waterhouse CEO said: “This step, following so soon after our recent announcements in regards to the purchase of the 1.6 acre First Way site in Wembley, illustrates our commitment to delivering this scheme and our continued belief in the Wembley area which is fast becoming a hub of student, residential and commercial activity.

Wembley Park Campus will comprise academic accommodation including a teaching resource centre, a 300-person auditorium, seminar rooms, staff office space as well as student amenity areas including a café restaurant, student lounge, a gym, library/IT suite and student accommodation with 680 beds.

Further to this office space will be provided potentially for use by graduates or small and starter businesses. The development will be further enhanced by new public realm landscaping providing courtyard gardens for people working and living in the area.

The Wembley Park Campus will also benefit from its location close to three tube stations (one of which being 24 hours), Overground and two National Rail lines.

The Manchester and London based developer has chosen project manager Henry Riley, planning consultant Lichfields, investment agents Colliers and Fluid Solutions as engineers.

The scheme is due for completion in summer 2019