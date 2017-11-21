The importance of a sustainable investment in commercial property

What you need to know

British investors love the property market, but it’s worth noting that the next time you’re thinking of making a purchase, it might be a good idea to look for a commercial building, instead of a residential one. While this asset class hasn’t always been easy to manage, in recent years it’s begun to grow and become more successful, offering potential investors the opportunity to make some serious returns. In fact, through 2013, 2014, and 2015, returns for commercial property started at around 10 per cent.

Of course, just like any other form of investment, it’s important to be sure you’re using your money wisely to get the best results. The question is, how do you ensure that your commercial purchase is sustainable, profitable, and right for you?

Begin by speaking to a consultant

If you’re new to commercial property investment, one of the best things you can do to make sure you make a sustainable purchase, is to speak to an expert, someone with knowledge of, and expertise in, the world of buying and selling commercial property. Even if you’ve spent years dealing with residential properties, it’s worth noting that commercial buildings require careful consideration of additional factors not found with domestic dwellings.

Speaking to a consultant could give you the peace of mind, confidence, and guidance you need to make the right decision regarding a property investment. Matthew Smith BNP Paribas runs a blog that’s full of excellent advice for investors, and you can also set up an appointment for a personal consultation if you wish.

Ask the right questions

Once you’ve expanded your knowledge by speaking to an expert, you’ll be able to start thinking about the questions you need to ask before you rush into spending any money. For instance, some of the issues you’ll need to think about include:

Is the property located in an area that’s likely to attract a high number of regular tenants?

Are there any planning or development proposals in place that would have a positive or negative impact on tenant demand?

Do you know what kind of commercial property you want to invest in? The main sectors include retail, industrial warehouses, medical premises, and leisure centres, for instance

What kind of properties are you looking at in terms of structure? Are they modern or traditional? How will they appeal to potential tenants?

Is the accommodation you’re thinking of buying “future-proof” or does it run the risk of becoming obsolete in the years to come?

Understand the regulations

Purchasing a sustainable commercial property means thinking not just about the amount you can charge for rent, and how appealing the condition of the building might be. You’ll also need to think about the regulations affecting commercial properties, and what they mean to you. Your consultant will be able to discuss these issues with you, but keep in mind that alongside the typical building and fire regulations, you’ll also need to think about the “Energy Act.”

From April 2018, it will be against the law to rent out a commercial property that has an EPC rating lower than E. That means you’ll need to establish in advance what needs to be done to improve the energy rating of your building if you’re devoted to a particular investment with a rating that’s F, or G.

Make sure you know your rental value

Since you’ll want to make as much money from your commercial property as possible, it’s important to establish the rental value of the premises before you sign any contracts or hand over any cash. Make sure that you find out the underlying rental value in advance, and determine whether there’s any scope for growth in the future, or whether you might need to drop the prices just to keep existing tenants on board. Any opportunity for rental growth will help to increase the natural return on capital for your commercial property, which can be reflected in your investment choices.

Remember to always have a Plan B

Ultimately, there are plenty of ways you can prepare yourself for the best, and the worst when you’re buying commercial property. However, as any investor will know, there’s always an element of risk to consider when it comes to real estate. Most of the time, the best thing you can do is make sure that you have all the information available, and a plan B in case something goes wrong. The good news is that with the right professional help, and some careful planning, you should be able to mitigate many of the risks associated with investing in commercial property.