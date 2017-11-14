The Crown Estate confirms £100m Regent Street redevelopment

Here’s what you need to know

The Crown Estate has confirmed plans to redevelop Morley House, a £100m mixed retail and residential block at 314-322 Regent Street, north of Oxford Circus.

The redevelopment forms part of The Crown Estate’s ongoing £1bn regeneration of Regent Street and will be taken forward in collaboration with main contractor, Kier Construction, and development manager, Waltonwagner.

The new building is expected to complete in summer 2020 and will deliver 11,000 sq ft of retail space and 44 new residential units which will be available to let.

Bob Dawson, Head of the Regent Street Portfolio at The Crown Estate, said: “Regent Street is one of the world’s top destinations for shopping, business and leisure. On-going investments such as Morley House are an important part of our long-term commitment to London’s West End and support our vision to refocus the area north of Oxford Circus around high-quality lifestyle and leisure, complementing the fashion-led offer on the rest of Regent Street.”

Since 2002, The Crown Estate has transformed Regent Street into the world’s most popular retail and leisure destination, boasting an impressive array of flagship stores from the most exciting global brands.

The Crown Estate manages Regent Street on behalf of the Regent Street Partnership, which comprises The Crown Estate and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).