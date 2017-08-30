Montagu Evans named for £430m government estates framework  

Here’s what they said

Montagu Evans has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) next four-year Estates Professional Services (EPS) framework, which came into effect on 22 August 2017.

Covering all public sector property across central and local government, health, education and the emergency services, the framework can be drawn on by most UK public sector bodies when commissioning real estate consultancy. It is designed for a range of services, including continuing to reduce the size of estates, exiting inefficient leases, reducing running costs, releasing capital, supporting the government’s sustainability agenda and facilitating flexible and cross-departmental working.

Montagu Evans is one of 12 firms placed on the new national framework. It was also part of the previous four-year EPS framework. CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

Rob Bower, managing partner of Montagu Evans, said: “This is the largest public sector framework appointment for a number of years and, for a second time running, Montagu Evans has secured a place on the full national panel.

“This is testament to the quality of our partner-led business and the complex problem-solving consultancy work that our Estates’ Professional Services team provides, particularly the unique planning and development consultancy services we are able to offer the frameworks’ customers.

“The EPS can help public sector bodies to operate their real estate much more effectively. It provides pre-approved specialists who offer certainty of delivery and can demonstrate results, making tendering quicker and more open. Over the last few years our services have been of particular help to the NHS, Defra, DWP, and a number of Local Authorities.

“We have been able to help a number of organisation over the last four years under the previous framework. Our firm has even become a success story in its own right as a result, moving from an SME to a top 20 real estate firm that hasn’t lost sight of its roots.”

The framework is divided into lots, with one national remit and eight regional mandates, plus two other lots covering vertical real estates (VRE) and facilities management. Montagu Evans has been named on the national lot, alongside 11 other firms.