London set to get £1bn glass structure at North Greenwich

Take a look

A £1bn glass building is set to be built about the Greenwich peninsula.

Designed by Santiago Calatrave, the structure is a glass galleria that will come with an 80ft winter garden atrium above North Greenwich station.

The development will be linked to the Thames by a sinuous land bridge.

The scheme, known as Peninsula Place, includes 800 apartments, of which 200 are classified as “affordable,” as well as 300,000 sq ft of offices, around 80 shops, restaurants and bars, a cinema and performance venue and a 500 room hotel.

Calatrava said: “It is an honour to be designing such a piece of the fabric of London, a city I love. In designing this scheme, I have been inspired by London’s rich architectural heritage and the very special geography of the Peninsula.

“It will be a project that reflects both this and the ambition of Knight Dragon for Greenwich Peninsula.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: “Peninsula Place will create a new buzzing, cultural destination in the capital, which I’m confident will attract visitors not only from London, but around the globe.

“The iconic building - designed by world leading architect Santiago Calatrava - will be a truly fitting pathway onto the Peninsula, with the development offering an improved tube and bus station, alongside new shops and homes.

“This investment in key infrastructure in the capital is a vote of confidence post-Brexit and shows that London is open to business, trade and attracting the greatest talent from around the world.”