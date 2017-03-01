"Cheesegrater" building sold for a massive £1.15bn

Who bought it?

One of London’s tallest buildings which is known as the Cheesegrater has been sold to Chinese investors for a massive £1.15bn.

British Land and Oxford Properties, both owned 50 per cent of the famous skyscraper, both companies have said contracts have been exchanged with CC Land.

CC Land is a company run by Cheung Chung-Kiu, who holds just over 50.4 per cent of its shares.

This most recent bid for the skyscraper exceeds the original valuation in September 2016 of £915m.

The building is officially known as The Leadenhall Building and was completed in 2014.

Tim Roberts, the head of offices and residential at British Land, said: “British Land and Oxford Properties took a bold step at the early stages of the UK’s economic recovery to develop The Leadenhall Building to generate a high-quality, long-term income stream,”

“It’s a decision that has really paid off.”