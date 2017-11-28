Brixton Market on sale for £30m

Could Sports Direct be the new owner?

Brixton’s famous covered markets were put up for sale in October for a whopping £30m price tag by owners London & Associated Properties who bought it in 2006.

In 2007, their plan to demolish part of the market and build ten stories of flats was blocked by locals leading to the market being Grade II-listed in 2010.

Sources have told the Evening Standard that Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct is the current front-runner to buy Brixton Village and Market Row following their purchase of the “coal yard” site next to Brixton Village. The purchase would suggest that Sports Direct is already planning a major retail store but is also eyeing up the possiblity of gaining an estimated £1.3m per year in rental income from Brixton Market.