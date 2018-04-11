Are these the most expensive offices in London?

With some costing over £1500 per desk per month

Commercial property experts LondonOffices.com have compiled ten of the most luxurious work locations in the capital, with some boasting private art galleries and in-house room service delivered straight to your office door while others costing over £1500 per desk per month.

Business owners who dream of setting up in affluent areas such as Mayfair and Kensington will incur rental costs of tens of thousands of pounds, with these serviced offices potentially setting a humble 10-person SME back by up to £15,000 every single month.

But it’s not only the location that justifies these high rents - some of the buildings offer luxury services and facilities such as private art galleries, rooftop gardens, and in-house room service, providing fine-dining straight to each office door.

Here are ten of the most desirable - and expensive - offices in London:

32 Curzon Street, Mayfair: circa £1500+ per workstation

These luxury serviced offices based in a Grade II Listed property are situated on the south side of the internationally-known Curzon Street, which links Berkeley Square to Park Lane and Mayfair. The hefty fee will give you access to one of 13 fully furnished offices, two meeting rooms, a customer lounge and breakout area, plus shower and changing facilities.

12 Hay Hill, Mayfair: price on application

Situated in an imposing six-storey building in the heart of Mayfair, just off Berkeley Square, 12 Hay Hill is a Private Members Business Club boasting business lounges and high-spec meeting rooms, as well as multiple bars and restaurants. Its serviced offices come with luxury in-house room service, providing fine-dining straight to each office!

Brook Street, Mayfair: circa £1200 per workstation

Situated on historic Brook Street in Mayfair, this period building has been renovated to the highest standard and features a five-star hotel style concierge and executive lounges, plus its own private garden and art gallery!

8-10 Hill Street, Quantum, Mayfair: from £1200 per workstation

This Grade II listed ex-townhouse features a private courtyard, executive business lounge and signature offices within a prestigious state-of-the-art setting, just a stone’s throw from Berkeley Square.

Kensington Pavilion: price on application

Located within the leafy Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Pavilion is a private business members’ club featuring luxury meeting rooms, private office suits and office pods.

Michelin House, 81 Fulham Road, Kensington: prices from £1100 per workstation

This distinctive Art Deco building offers 47 serviced office suites in close proximity to South Kensington Station, as well as a large executive business lounge overlooking a roof garden.

Nova South, Victoria: prices from £1100 per workstation

Situated directly opposite Victoria rail station, this property provides fully furnished, discreet offices, that are complimented by a complete range of business support.

Heron Tower/Salesforce Tower, 110 Bishopsgate: circa £1000-£1200 per workstation.

This world-class building’s unique triple height receptions and sweeping staircase make it a truly inspiration place to work. The fish tank in reception holds 70,000L of water and 1200 tropical fish - making it the largest commercially owned fish tank in Europe - and its proximity to rail and tube stations are second-to-none.

The Shard: circa £1000-£1200 per workstation

One of London’s most iconic buildings, The Shard provides some of the best views across the city and serviced offices on floors 24 and 25. The flexible office space and striking floor-to-ceiling glazing is the perfect place to garner inspiration and each office floor features three winter gardens - breakout spaces designed to give tenants increased contact with the world outside.

St Dunstans Hill, Monument: circa £1000 per workstation

Overlooking the Thames, Tower Bridge and The Shard, this building offers 700 workstations and 15 meeting rooms that hold up to 100 people. Some of the more desirable spaces in the building with the best views are available for around £1000 per workstation.

Talking about the spaces, Chris Meredith, CEO of LondonOffices.com, said: “Although location is no doubt one of the most important things to consider when starting up a business or relocating, there are certain areas of the city that tend to carry a hefty premium.

“As a business owner, you might think that certain areas of West London will land you in better stead to be taken seriously and succeed, but this isn’t necessarily the case. Whilst of course being able to boast one of the most enviable business addresses in the country would be great for your business’ image and perception, there are other areas of the city that offer far better value for money.



“London Fields and Hackney is proving to be exceptional value lately - we’re helping clients achieve rates around £300 per workstation, which is a quarter the cost of the likes of Mayfair as shown below. My best advice would be not to be blinded by these luxurious postcodes. Instead, take into account what your business really needs opposed to falling victim to your ego, and visit as many buildings and areas as you can before making a decision.”