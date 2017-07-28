Another addition to London’s growing skyline, the new ‘Jenga Tower’ in Blackfriars

Another addition to London’s skyline

Southwark Council have given the go ahead for plans to build a 53-storey skyscraper in Blackfriars.

The building dubbed ‘Jenga Tower’ because of its blocked appearance will be the tallest in a cluster of buildings proposed in the area including the Berkley Group’s boomerang-shaped residential block at No 1 Blackfriars currently under construction.

Formally known as 18 Blackfriars Road the tower will be part of a scheme from developer Black Pearl’s which includes both private and affordable housing, a 548-bed hotel, office and retail space, and a 525-capacity music venue in a group of six buildings.

The plans will now go to the Mayor of London for rubber stamping.