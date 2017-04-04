10 storeys added to planned City skyscraper

London to get more towering skyscrapers

Property developers have made the decision to add 10 storeys to a planned City skyscraper.

The tower is codenamed Prussian Blue, new proposals show that the building will now have 50 storeys instead of the 40 which were planned in the original scheme.

It will be situated next to the Cheesegrater in Leadenhall Street.

The tower has been designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, it will still have a “stacked building blocks” structure but will also have an extra 120,000 sq ft of space to let.

Developers Mitsubishi Estate London and Stanhope said they had to rethink the plans due to a recent City of London planning approval for a cluster of skyscrapers at 1 Undershaft, 22 Bishopsgate and 1 Leadenhall Court.

The structure will now rise to 220 metres, this is 35 metres higher than the original plans.

The building will feature shops and restaurants on the ground floor, there will also be a public viewing gallery on the 50th floor.

The chief executive of Mitsubishi Estate London, Naoki Umeda, said at the time of consent: “This project is a major investment signalling Mitsubishi Estate’s confidence in the City of London as a world financial centre.”

“We are delighted that we will now be able to deliver a striking landmark building for London that will further enhance its global appeal.”