Workspace first London wide ad campaign highlights leadership in technology

The FTSE250 owner and operator, Workspace Group PLC own more than 65 properties housing around 4,000 businesses, today launches its first ever London-wide advertising campaign.

The campaign centers on the Workspace Advantage, three cutting-edge benefits that set Workspace apart and offer London businesses the smart, resilient and connected environment they need for success.

Demand for flexible workspaces is on the rise, with the number of people occupying such spaces anticipated to grow globally from under one million in 2016 to nearly four million in 2020.

Underpinned by Workspace’s award winning tech offering, the campaign highlights the key factors driving appetite for flexible office space, as well as articulating three differentiators Workspace offers in an increasingly confused market place.

These differentiators are communicated via the campaign’s three key messages:

Wired Differently: Workspace has a unique approach towards office space, providing customers with much more than a business HQ. Workspace offers best-in-class technology infrastructure to suit its digitally disruptive customers, as it understands that connectivity is the lifeblood of today’s businesses and has a direct impact on employee productivity, efficiency and the pace of growth.

Workspace has a unique approach towards office space, providing customers with much more than a business HQ. Workspace offers best-in-class technology infrastructure to suit its digitally disruptive customers, as it understands that connectivity is the lifeblood of today’s businesses and has a direct impact on employee productivity, efficiency and the pace of growth. No Limits: Workspace provides space in design-led locations on flexible terms with a blend of inspiring office and breakout spaces that can grow and evolve with its business customers. Ownership of the buildings allows constant evolution of the model in order to meet changing customer requirements, including installation of technology infrastructure that places no limits on customers’ business activity.

Workspace provides space in design-led locations on flexible terms with a blend of inspiring office and breakout spaces that can grow and evolve with its business customers. Ownership of the buildings allows constant evolution of the model in order to meet changing customer requirements, including installation of technology infrastructure that places no limits on customers’ business activity. Super Connected: Locations are designed to breakdown the divisions between different businesses and encourage networking and knowledge exchange, fostering an environment of collaboration and providing customers with a commercial advantage. Workspace is working with Excell to connect all buildings through a dedicated network, providing customers with business grade, secure and reliable connectivity.

The Workspace Advantage campaign, created by Amp London, features Workspace customers and employees and will appear both online and in prominent London locations, targeting audiences with adverts in key commuter stations and train carriages. In addition, the launch will be supported by a social media campaign, encouraging Workspace customers to share their experience under the hashtag #WorkspaceAdvantage.

The campaign will also engage with existing Workspace customers and employees with life-size, 3D models of the three campaign slogans; ‘Wired Differently’, ‘No Limits’, ‘Super Connected’ placed in Workspace locations across London.

Anisha Patel, Head of Marketing at Workspace Group said: “London’s businesses are increasingly attuned to the advantages flexible spaces can offer and demand shows no sign of slowing.”

“However, there is a considerable variance in the types of flexible space available across London.”

“We hear from our business customers that the key advantages Workspace provides award winning technology infrastructure, design-led locations with space to grow, and opportunities to network and collaborate help them succeed and are vital in attracting and retaining talent.”

Brian Wade, Interior Designer from TF Associates Ltd, who are a Workspace customer based in Metal Box Factory, said: “We wanted something different from the space we were in, something that was less corporate and more creative.”

“We fell in love with Metal Box Factory, it felt like a mini Google and ticked a lot of boxes. For us it was about the diversity and versatility under one umbrella are so many dynamic, different companies, which makes us feel energised.”

“The flexibility of the space was another draw with formal meeting rooms for clients, calming office space and interactive break-out space to meet our needs.”

Ben McCormack, Managing Partner at Amp London said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Workspace to develop their first high profile campaign after a competitive pitch.”

“Our work marks the beginning of important steps to raise Workspace’s profile and challenge the role of the modern office. Workspace plays a critical role in providing the right conditions for businesses in London to thrive during a challenging time.”

