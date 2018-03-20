British housebuilder posts a rise in pretax profit

Also raised its interim dividend by 28 percent per share

British housebuilder Bellway has reported a double-digit rise in profits today after its pre-tax profits climbed 17 per cent to £288.7m for the six months to the end of January, up from £247.6m a year ago.

Sales also hiked 15 per cent to £1.3bn over the period, as the number of homes sold rose 6 per cent to 4,741.

Bellway said the government’s ‘Help to Buy’ scheme was an important selling tool for first-time buyers in the UK unable to pay large deposits.

“Positive trading environment, together with a substantial order book, bodes well for the full year and should enable the group to complete in excess of 10,000 new homes,” Bellway added.

The company raised its interim dividend by 28 percent per share.