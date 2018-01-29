Boris Johnson's former family home up for sale for £11m

Johnson family lived at this Primrose Hill address for over 10 years

The iconic ‘Rocking Horse House’ in Primrose Hill, the former home of Stanley Johnson, the father of foreign secretary Boris Johnson, has been put up for sale through Aston Chase and Knight Frank for £11,250,000.

Located at 60 Regent’s Park Road, the five-storey Victorian townhouse has four immaculately finished bedrooms and bathrooms, voluminous reception rooms, family kitchen /breakfast room, cinema room, study and wine cellar.

Refurbished and extended by the current vendor five years ago, the townhouse is modern but still retains all of its original character.

The 5,226 sq ft property dates back to the 1820s and is one of the most recognisable and adored homes in Primrose Hill, with its pastel façade and famous rocking horse window.

Richard Bernstone, Director at Aston Chase, commented: “This is unquestionably a special and Iconic Primrose Hill property, once the home of Lukas Heller, screenwriter of ‘Whatever happened to Baby Jane’ in the 1960’s and most famously the family home of Stanley and Jenny Johnson. For many years it was known ‘locally’ as The Rocking Horse House due to the beautiful wooden rocking horse placed by the Johnsons who carried on the tradition of the previous owners which was clearly visible in the front bay window.”

Although the previous owners took the rocking horse with them, Stanley had replaced it with his own hand-crafted horse, which was named Tarquin, recognising it as a crucial part of the townhouse’s character. The Johnson family lived at 60 Regent’s Park Road for over ten years.

The lower ground floor of the townhouse provides a cinema room, ideal for entertaining. The basement also offers a gym, guest bedroom and bathroom as well as ample storage space. The ground floor of the townhouse is the hub of family life where the Johnson family would enjoy cooking together. With a state-of-the-art kitchen, with integrated appliances and breakfast bar area.

Primrose Hill provides a number of transport links into central London and The City. The area also has a number of boutique shops, villages and cafes as well as excellent educational facilities, including Primrose Hill Primary School.