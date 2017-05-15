Blandy & Blandy LLP named ‘property law firm of the year’

This is what they said

Blandy & Blandy LLP has been named “property law firm of the year” at the prestigious 2017 Thames Valley property awards, held at Ascot racecourse on 11 May.

The awards are the biggest property event in the region outside of London and this year welcomed a record 570 guests from across the Thames Valley’s thriving property sector.

Partner and head of Blandy & Blandy’s Property team, Jane Gunnell, collected one of the evening’s flagship awards, sponsored by Vail Williams, from presenter John Inverdale and was joined on stage by fellow partners Katja Wigham, John Dingle, Karen Jones and Simon Dimmick.

Gunnell said: “I am very proud that our hard working and dedicated team has received the industry recognition it deserves”.

Highly ranked in both Chambers UK Guide and The Legal 500, Blandy & Blandy’s team has advised on over £250m of development deals in one year, including the disposal of the University of Reading’s Shinfield West site for a reported £100m. The team has also seen an increase in property finance work, whilst it recently advised on the first letting of Thames Tower to Austin Fraser.

The team works closely alongside the firm’s leading planning & environmental law team, which was recently named among the UK’s top planning law firms in Planning Magazine’s 2017 rankings.