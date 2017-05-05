Legal firm launches new service to support landlords

Are you a landlord that needs legal advice?

A London legal firm has launched a new telephone based service specifically designed to help landlords resolve property matters more promptly and economically.

Romain Coleman Solicitors has introduced Property+Plus, a low cost, dedicated helpline with legal advice to give landlords and property owners the tools they need to tackle property, landlord and tenancy issues.

The purpose of the new service is to help those who require up to date information on legal rights and statutory obligations for property management, especially in cases of time consuming, costly and complex tenancy and leasehold disputes.

Property+Plus has been designed for commercial property owners, residential landlords, and homeowners who are leasing or planning to rent out their house or flat. It will guide them through the maze of legal issues which often arise through their day to day business or during the course of domestic or business property purchases or disputes.

Chris Baldwin, partner and head of property at Romain Coleman explains: “This is part of our continuing drive to give our property clients whether landlords, homeowners or homebuyers an extra helping hand with innovative support services.”

“Property+Plus can help landlords resolve property issues with minimal cost or fuss. From covenants in leases and repairing obligations to licensing law and tenancy disputes, we are looking to provide them with greater control over their property interests.”

“The helpline gives them rapid access to legal advice on a range of different property matters. They benefit from an experienced team of legal specialists who can help them protect their property interests with valuable insight and advice. They will be given either an immediate answer or a recommendation on which legal course of action to pursue.”

The service offers flexible monthly, quarterly or annual subscription options, with access to advice whenever clients need it. It is designed to give them rapid responses with greater clarity on the course of remedial action they need to take, as well as signposting them to legal services to achieve better outcomes.

For further information about Property+Plus, call freephone 0800 056 0346