Plot foiled to 'blow up Downing Street gates' and assassinate Theresa May

Plan was devised by Islamist militants

Prime Minister Theresa May was a target of an assassination attempt by Islamist militants last week that was foiled after the arrest of two men, Sky News has reported citing unidentified sources.

Police and security services believe the plotters planned to launch an improvised explosive device at Downing Street and then kill May, Sky said.

Andrew Parker, the head of MI5, has revealed the plot while briefing the Cabinet on the terror threat facing Britain. London police said that two men had been charged with terrorism offenses and would appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The two have been identified as Naa‘imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, of north London, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, of south-east Birmingham.

The alleged conspiracy was reportedly foiled in a joint operation by Scotland Yard, West Midlands Police and MI5. Counter-terrorist chiefs said it was the ninth foiled plot since March.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: ‘Mr Parker said that nine terrorist attacks had been prevented in the past year.

“There have been five attacks that got through, four of which are related to Islamist terrorism.”

May has thanked Parker and MI5 for their ‘tireless work’ tackling terrorism.