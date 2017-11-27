Parking fines raise record profit for local councils

Find out here

English councils generated £819m from parking fees and fines over the last year, an increase of 10 per cent on the previous year, a RAC study has suggested.

The research charity looked at money taken by the 353 local authorities in England during the last financial year. Income collected was up 6 per cent and costs rose 2 per cent compared with 2015-16.

The RAC Foundation has asked motorists to ask how their council spends the cash. The charity has warned that the money must be spent on transport projects, urging car owners to read read their own local authority’s parking report.

The local Government Association has said that the charge surpluses were spent on “essential transport projects”.

Steve Gooding, the RAC Foundation director, said: “The upward path in profits is in part a reflection of the record number of cars and volume of traffic… We welcome the fact that councils are increasingly investing in technology to help make parking easier and less stressful…”

Many of the highest totals were seen in London, with the largest in Westminster, which had a surplus of £73.2m.

Top 20 Council parking money-pots:

Westminster (£73.2m)

Kensington and Chelsea (£32.1m)

Camden (£26.8m)

Hammersmith and Fulham (£23.1m)

Brighton and Hove (£21.2m)

Wandsworth (£20.5m)

Islington (£19.1m)

Haringey (£14.6m)

Hackney (£14.5m)

Hounslow (£12.0m)

Lambeth (£11.9m)

Milton Keynes (£11.1m)

Birmingham (£11.1m)

Brent (£10.5m)

Merton (£10.2m)

Cornwall (£9.7m)

Bristol (£9.5m)

Tower Hamlets (£9.5m)

Newham (£8.9m)

Barnet (£8.6m)