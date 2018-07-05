Online estate giant sees UK revenue jump 81 per cent

Find out here

British online estate agent group, Purplebricks, has nearly doubled its revenue in the year to April 30.

The group’s full-year revenue jumped to £93.7m from £46.7m a year earlier amid increase in its core UK market as it seeks to disrupt the estate agency world with its no-branch, fixed-fee offering.

Michael Bruce, chief executive, added: “We have doubled revenues in tough markets, taking market share as we continue to win over consumers to the modern way of buying and selling property.”

However, at the same time, its adjusted operating loss and adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose from £5.1m and £4.5m to £21.3 and £19.6m.