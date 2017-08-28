Notting Hill Carnival: PC Daniel Graham shows Carnival goers how to move!

Woah!

Crowds gathered at Notting Hill Carnival as PC Daniel Graham showed off his amazing dance moves, whilst on duty.

Revellers cheered as the officer danced and the MC hyped up the performance and the crowds by chanting, “Go 5-0, go 5-0” the MC also said over the microphone, “you must be an undercover raver.”

This Carnival goer posted this video saying, “When being a policeman is your 2nd job…”

PC Graham said to the Standard that he did it “in the hope that I can show a human side to the police and try to break down some barriers.”